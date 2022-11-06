Cousins completed 22 of 40 passes for 265 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Commanders on Sunday. He also netted minus-2 yards on two rush attempts.

Cousins put together his fourth 250-yard-plus tally in the last six games while helping snap his old squad's three-game losing streak in his first game back in the nation's capital. The veteran signal-caller did get the wind knocked out of him following a 47-yard completion to Justin Jefferson early in the fourth quarter per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, but he ultimately missed just one play. Cousins now has a 5:0 TD:INT in his last three games going into an unenviable Week 10 road matchup against the Bills.