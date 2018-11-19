Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Struggles against tough defense
Cousins completed 30 of 46 pass attempts for 262 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Bears.
The Bears' vaunted defense was giving Cousins and the rest of Minnesota's offense fits for the majority of this contest. The 30-year-old couldn't be held down all game, making a fourth-quarter push to record both of his touchdowns, salvaging what was looking to be an atrocious stat line through three quarters. Cousins almost brought the Vikings all the way back in a contest that looked one-sided at halftime, but his inability to connect with Laquon Treadwell on a crossing route late in the game resulted in an interception that was returned for a touchdown, taking the air out of a strong comeback attempt. This was the first time that the accurate arm has thrown multiple interceptions in the same game this season. On tap is a Week 12 matchup with the Packers, who are no longer the defensive pushovers they once were, but are still a more-favorable matchup for Cousins than the Bears were on Sunday.
