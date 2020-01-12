Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Struggles in San Francisco
Cousins completed 21 of 29 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown with one interception in Saturday's 27-10 loss to the 49ers in the NFC divisional round.
The Minnesota offense couldn't get much going either on the ground or through the air against one of the league's elite defenses, and while Cousins was accurate, he had little luck stretching the field aside from a 41-yard TD strike to Stefon Diggs in the first quarter. The 31-year-old QB finished his second regular season with the Vikings having completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,603 yards and a sharp 26:6 TD:INT through 15 games, as well as an 8.1 YPA that was a full yard better than last year's performance. Dalvin Cook figures to be the focal point of the team's attack again in 2020 barring a major shakeup in the coaching staff, but Cousins demonstrated this season that he's more effective when he isn't called upon to carry the offense himself.
