Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Struggles in Saturday's preseason game
Cousins was just 3-of-8 for 12 yards passing in Saturday's preseason loss to Jacksonville while playing four series on offense.
Cousins didn't look as sharp as in his first preseason game, but the Jaguars have a top defense, his offensive line was missing several starters and Latavius Murray lost a fumble. We wouldn't read too much into his performance as has time to work out the kinks before the regular season.
