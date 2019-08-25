Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Stumbles against Cardinals
Cousins completed three of 13 pass attempts for 35 yards in the team's third preseason contest against the Cardinals.
Cousins played the entirety of the first half, spanning six drives. However, he failed to get into any kind of rhythm, with the only Vikings' score coming on an 85-yard rush by Dalvin Cook. The lone highlight of Cousins' day came on the team's final possession before the close of the first half when he connected with Stefon Diggs for a 29-yard gain. While this isn't the most encouraging way for Cousins to head into the regular season -- he's unlikely to play in the team's final exhibition contest -- his track record and surrounding offensive weapons suggest he'll get back on track.
