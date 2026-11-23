Cousins completed 26 of 38 passes for 235 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the 49ers. He also rushed once for no gain.

After throwing a pick-six among his three interceptions when he faced San Francisco's defense in his final game with the Raiders in Week 9, Cousins had another interception returned for a touchdown by the 49ers in the second quarter of Sunday's loss. The Vikings took a 28-10 deficit into the halftime locker room, and Cousins was unable to orchestrate a comeback before Minnesota waved the white flag and inserted Carson Wentz for its final drive. Cousins is still strengthening his grasp on the offense two games into his reunion with the Vikings ahead of a Week 12 visit from the Falcons, with whom Cousins spent the previous two seasons.