Cousins completed 27 of 46 attempts for 221 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions and rushed twice for 20 yards in the Vikings' 24-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night. He also committed a fumble recovered by Minnesota.

In contrast to a stellar first full game in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense in Week 1, Cousins slogged through a messy performance that saw him short-circuit drives at the goal line, the Eagles' 13-yard line and the end zone, the final pick occurring with 7:07 remaining and snuffing out any possibility of a comeback for Minnesota. Cousins threw his one touchdown to Irv Smith in the second quarter, and he continued to focus heavily on Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen to the tune of 10 completions on 19 targets. The veteran signal-caller will aim to bounce back in a Week 3 NFC North home battle against the Lions on Sunday.