Cousins completed 28 of 43 passes for 305 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Jaguars. He added 12 yards on three carries and lost a fumble.

Cousins avoided a first-half shutout with a three-yard touchdown to Adam Thielen 2:50 before halftime. He threw a pick-six on the first play of the second half but rebounded on the ensuing drive, which Cousins capped with a 12-yard score to C.J. Ham. Cousins' Jekyll-and-Hyde performance continued on the next two drives, which ended with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson followed by a Cousins fumble on a bad exchange with running back Dalvin Cook on Jacksonville's one-yard line. While the quarterback's mistakes gave Jacksonville a chance, Minnesota's defense stepped up with a clutch interception in overtime to seal the win. Cousins and the Vikings will continue their quest to work back into the playoff picture against the Buccaneers in Week 14.