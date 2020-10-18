Cousins went 24-for-36 passing with 343 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions during Sunday's 40-23 loss to the Falcons.

The 32-year-old signal-caller got off to a horrific start Sunday, committing three first-half interceptions for the first time in his NFL career. Cousins has logged three multi-TD outings thus far in the 2020 campaign, though he's already committed 11 giveaways. Last season he threw six interceptions across 15 regular-season appearances, but in 2020 he already has 10 through the first six weeks. The 1-5 Vikings get a chance to lick their wounds over the team's bye week, but a Nov. 1 matchup against division-leading Green Bay lingers on the other side.