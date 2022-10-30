Cousins completed 24 of 36 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Vikings' 34-26 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 22 yards and another score and lost a fumble.

Cousins had one of his trademark efficient efforts, averaging a modest 6.4 yards per attempt against a Cardinals defense that had done a good job of limiting the production of top receivers this season. The veteran was under a fair amount of duress and took three sacks overall, one which resulted in a fumble at his own 24-yard line that helped lead to an Arizona field goal. However, he made up for it with touchdown passes of one and five yards to Johnny Mundt and K.J. Osborn, respectively, the latter which came just before the halfway point of the fourth quarter and proved to be the difference in the game. Cousins also had a 17-yard touchdown scamper to open the scoring on the afternoon, giving him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 9 road matchup against his old Commanders team.