Cousins completed 23 of 32 pass attempts for 220 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Cowboys.

Cousins was constantly under pressure by the Cowboys' fierce pass rush anytime he would drop back to pass, which is the main reason for a sub-par mark of 6.9 yards per attempt. The veteran signal caller was able to take what the defense gave him, and most of what was given to him were short dump offs to Dalvin Cook (86 of 220 passing yards came on screen or swing passes to his running back). Cousins has quashed media criticism by providing more wins for his club of late, but his last three fantasy performances have felt lackluster. We could be in store for more of the same in Week 11 against a Denver defense that can be attacked on the ground but can be tough on opposing quarterbacks.