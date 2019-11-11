Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Throws for two scores in win
Cousins completed 23 of 32 pass attempts for 220 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Cowboys.
Cousins was constantly under pressure by the Cowboys' fierce pass rush anytime he would drop back to pass, which is the main reason for a sub-par mark of 6.9 yards per attempt. The veteran signal caller was able to take what the defense gave him, and most of what was given to him were short dump offs to Dalvin Cook (86 of 220 passing yards came on screen or swing passes to his running back). Cousins has quashed media criticism by providing more wins for his club of late, but his last three fantasy performances have felt lackluster. We could be in store for more of the same in Week 11 against a Denver defense that can be attacked on the ground but can be tough on opposing quarterbacks.
More News
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Three-touchdown effort in loss•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Near-perfect effort in Week 8 win•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Throws four TD passes in win•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Another strong showing in win•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Sets season high in passing yardage•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Held in check by Bears•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...