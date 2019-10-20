Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Throws four TD passes in win
Cousins completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 337 yards and four touchdowns during Sunday's 42-30 win over the Lions.
Cousins was masterful in this one, averaging 9.9 yards per attempt while completing 71 percent of his passes. He lost Adam Thielen early in the contest but was still able to complete touchdown passes to four different receivers and exceeded 300 passing yards for the third straight game. Cousins has a sparkling 10:1 TD:INT over that stretch and will next face a struggling Redskins team on Thursday night.
