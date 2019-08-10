Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Throws TD pass on lone drive
Cousins went 4-for-4 with 65 passing yards and a touchdown during his lone drive of Friday's 34-25 win over the Saints.
Cousins was on point in his first taste of preseason action, averaging an outstanding 16.3 yards per attempt while capping off his drive with a one-yard TD pass to Alexander Mattison. He's expected to see more playing time in next Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks and will hope to connect more with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, who combined for one reception on one official target. Nevertheless, Cousins looks to be in good form early on in camp.
More News
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Gaining experience with receivers•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Underwhelms in season-ending loss•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Tosses three TDs in win•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Low yardage totals continue•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Another poor outing•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Throws two interceptions•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
ADP review: Ekeler stands out
Jamey Eisenberg looks at recent risers and fallers in Average Draft Position and tells you...