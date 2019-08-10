Cousins went 4-for-4 with 65 passing yards and a touchdown during his lone drive of Friday's 34-25 win over the Saints.

Cousins was on point in his first taste of preseason action, averaging an outstanding 16.3 yards per attempt while capping off his drive with a one-yard TD pass to Alexander Mattison. He's expected to see more playing time in next Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks and will hope to connect more with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, who combined for one reception on one official target. Nevertheless, Cousins looks to be in good form early on in camp.