Cousins completed 32 of 44 pass attempts for 201 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Patriots.

Although Cousins completed an impressive 73 percent of his passes and connected with eight different receivers, he finished averaging a miserable 4.6 yards per attempt. He threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen in the second quarter and tried to get his team back in the game late, only to throw interceptions on each of his last two drives. Cousins' poor effort is even more disappointing considering he posted 342 passing yards and three touchdowns last week against the Packers. He'll look to bounce back next Monday night against the Seahawks.