Cousins completed 23 of 32 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Packers.

Cousins leaned heavily on star wideout Justin Jefferson, finding him nine times for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Still, it was an efficient outing from the signal-caller, playing a clean game in new coach Kevin O'Connell's debut. Cousins will strive to keep his squad's early-season momentum going in Week 2 versus the Eagles.