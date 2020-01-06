Cousins completed 19 of 31 pass attempts for 242 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-20 win over the Saints.

Cousins struggled in the early going, taking a back seat as the rushing attack carried the team. He was pressed into action in the second half and in overtime, when he led the team down the field before completing the game-winning touchdown to Kyle Rudolph. The veteran primarily connected with Adam Thielen, who broke off several big gains while piling up 129 yards. Although Cousins came out on top in this one, he didn't exactly light up the scoreboard and could be hard-pressed to do so again in next Saturday's matchup with the 49ers.