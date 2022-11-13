Cousins completed 30 of 50 passing attempts for 357 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing six times for 12 yards in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over the Bills.

Cousins opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson, but Minnesota proceeded to fall into a 27-10 hole before Cousins led them back. He was stuffed on a 4th and goal rushing attempt inside the one-yard line in the final minute, but Buffalo fumbled the snap on the next play and Minnesota's defense recovered for the go-ahead touchdown. Cousins then engineered the go-ahead drive in overtime while flashing brilliant chemistry with Jefferson, who accounted for 193 of Cousins' 357 yards. The 34-year-old quarterback has thrown at least one touchdown in each of Minnesota's first nine games to guide the team to an 8-1 record heading into a Week 11 visit from the Cowboys.