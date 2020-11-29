Cousins completed 34 of 45 passes for 307 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Vikings' 28-27 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 19 yards and lost a fumble.

Playing without top target Adam Thielen (reserve/COVID-19), Cousins nevertheless managed to put together an excellent fantasy performance and capped off what proved to be a game-winning drive with a clutch 10-yard touchdown pass to Chad Beebe in the closing minute. Cousins also connected with Justin Jefferson for scoring tosses of 12 and 10 yards in the first and fourth quarter, respectively, leading to his fourth consecutive contest with multiple touchdown throws. Cousins also has no fewer than 292 passing yards in three straight contests, a streak he'll look to extend in a highly favorable home matchup versus the Jaguars in Week 13.