Cousins completed 21 of 31 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Packers. He added 11 rushing yards on three carries.

Brought back to Minnesota at the trade deadline to stabilize the offense, Cousins did exactly that, connecting with Myles Price for a 38-yard TD in the first quarter and Gavin Bartholomew on a 20-yard score in the fourth while guiding Justin Jefferson to season highs in catches and targets. The Vikings' passing game didn't need to over-extend itself however, as the defense sacked Jordan Love eight times in another dominant performance. Cousins may need to find another gear in Week 11 against the 49ers, but he'll have another week of practice to re-familiarize himself with Kevin O'Connell's scheme first.