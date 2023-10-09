Cousins completed 29 of 47 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Kansas City.

Despite playing the fourth quarter without Justin Jefferson (hamstring), Cousins still tossed multiple TDs for the fifth straight game to begin the season, hitting rookie Jordan Addison for a five-yard strike just before halftime before finding Alexander Mattison on a nine-yard screen early in the fourth. Cousins very nearly connected with Mattison for another TD and what would have been the tying score late in the game, but the running back dropped the pass. Jefferson's status for Week 6 against the Bears is still up in the air, and his availability could have a big impact on the QB's chances of extending his streak of productive games.