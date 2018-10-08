Cousins completed 30 of 37 pass attempts for 301 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's game against the Eagles. He also carried five times for one yard and lost a fumble in the 23-21 win.

Cousins completed an impressive 83 percent of his passes and spread the ball around to eight different receivers. He threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen in the second quarter and later committed a fumble in his own end, though the defense bailed him out by forcing a punt. Cousins has gone two straight games without throwing an interception and now has an 11:2 TD:INT through five games. He'll look to continue his strong start to the season next Sunday against the Cardinals.