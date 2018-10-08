Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Totals 301 passing yards in win
Cousins completed 30 of 37 pass attempts for 301 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's game against the Eagles. He also carried five times for one yard and lost a fumble in the 23-21 win.
Cousins completed an impressive 81.1 percent of his passes and spread the ball around to eight different receivers. He threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen in the second quarter and later committed a fumble in his own territory, though the defense bailed him out by forcing a punt. Cousins has gone two straight games without throwing an interception and now has an 11:2 TD:INT through five games. He'll look to continue his strong start to the season next Sunday against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Eclipses 400 yards in loss•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Commits three turnovers in loss to Bills•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Posts huge numbers in tie with Packers•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Impressive in debut•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Completes 17 passes Friday•
-
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Struggles in Saturday's preseason game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...