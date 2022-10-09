Cousins completed 32 of 41 passes for 296 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 29-22 win over the Bears. He also rushed four times for four yards and another score.

Cousins was ultra efficient targeting top wideout Justin Jefferson, who finished with another monster performance of 12 catches for 154 yards. While Jefferson's production accounted for over half of Cousins' passing yards, the signal caller also notched a pair of one-yard touchdowns. First, he gave Jalen Reagor a push pass to score in the second quarter, before sneaking in himself to take the lead in the fourth. In doing so, Cousins helped the Vikings secure first place in the NFC North, giving them three consecutive wins ahead of Week 6's matchup versus the Dolphins.