Cousins completed 27 of 39 pass attempts for 249 yards, two touchdowns, an interception and a lost fumble in Sunday's 27-26 loss to the Seahawks.

Cousins did his best to keep his team in position for the win, but he eventually fell short to due to a Seattle comeback led by Russell Wilson. The 32-year-old continues to be a fantasy disappointment with 1,132 passing yards and an 8:7 TD:INT ratio through five games despite being surrounded by talented position players. A shoddy offensive line that allowed three sacks and two strip fumbles is part of the cause of thr offense's struggles, as Cousins was constantly met with pressure on five- and seven-step drops. The good news for the veteran signal-caller is that a very favorable matchup lies ahead in the form of the Atlanta Falcons, so Cousins may be a smart budget play in DFS formats for Week 6.