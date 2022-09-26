Cousins completed 24 of 41 passes for 260 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Lions.

Cousins was forced to focus on his peripheral options as the Lions defensive gameplan was to keep the ball out of Justin Jefferson's hands. He took advantage, finding Adam Thielen and KJ Osborn for touchdowns of one and 28 yards, respectively. Cousins only averaged 6.3 yards per attempt, so he wasn't particularly efficient. However, he bounced back from a poor Week 2 performance and has managed at least 260 passing yards and multiple touchdowns in two of three games on the campaign.