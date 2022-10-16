Cousins completed 20 of 30 passes for 175 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Vikings' 24-16 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He also netted minus-5 yards on two carries.

Cousins stayed away from turnovers, but he also averaged just 5.8 yards per attempt and took three sacks. A significant chunk of his yardage tally came on a 47-yard pass to Justin Jefferson late in the third quarter that set up a two-yard touchdown toss to Adam Thielen two plays later. Cousins' other scoring connection came with Irv Smith from one yard out in the second quarter, and he's now posted a trio of two-touchdown efforts in his first six games in new head coach Kevin O'Connell's system. He'll aim to boost his yardage totals back up in a Week 8 Monday night home matchup against the Bears following a Week 7 bye.