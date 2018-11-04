Cousins completed 18 of 22 passes for 164 yards, a touchdown and an interception while rushing twice for three yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Lions.

Cousins set a season high in completion percentage at 81.8 percent despite missing wide receiver Stefon Diggs (ribs), but the quarterback simply wasn't asked to do very much with Minnesota's defense dominating. Despite his efficiency, Cousins still turned the ball over twice to the detriment of his fantasy owners. His lone touchdown was a two-yard pass to Adam Thielen, who finished with only 22 receiving yards after topping 100 in each of his first eight games this season. Look for Minnesota's passing game to rev back up after the team's Week 10 bye.