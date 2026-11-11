Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that he isn't ready to commit to Cousins as the Vikings' Week 10 starting quarterback, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Minnesota acquired Cousins via trade from Las Vegas on Tuesday, but even though he has experience working under O'Connell from his previous stint with the team in 2022 and 2023, the coach will wait to make a decision. It appears Kyler Murray is set to miss another game Sunday at Green Bay, meaning Cousins, Carson Wentz (ankle) and Max Brosmer are the options to get the call this weekend.