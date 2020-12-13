Cousins completed 24 of 37 passes for 225 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Vikings' 26-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also gained 41 yards on five rushes, threw a two-point conversion pass and committed two fumbles, losing one.

Cousins had a busy afternoon with the game progressively getting away from the Vikings, but even with a relatively elevated 37 attempts, he had a difficult time consistently connecting with top targets Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. Part of the reason was a relentless Buccaneers pass rush, which dropped Cousins on six occasions and hit him 12 times overall. The veteran signal-caller connected with tight end Irv Smith for his one scoring toss from 14 yards out late in the third quarter, but he saw a streak of five games with multiple touchdown passes snapped. Cousins will look to bounce back in a tough matchup against the division-rival Bears in a Week 15 battle.