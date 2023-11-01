Cousins announced Wednesday via social media that he underwent successful surgery to repair his torn right Achilles' tendon.

Cousins is already on the road to recovery after having suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during Sunday's win over the Packers. According to The Athletic, full healing of an Achilles' tendon typically takes about 4-to-6 months, and given his age, the 35-year-old quarterback could need more time beyond that period before he's cleared for high-impact football activities. In any case, Cousins should have a chance at being ready to go when NFL training camps open next July, but as a pending unrestricted free agent, it remains to be seen whether he'll stick around in Minnesota or land elsewhere. For the immediate future, the Vikings will turn to rookie fifth-round pick Jaren Hall to replace Cousins as their starting quarterback Week 9 at Atlanta. The Vikings also acquired a more experienced quarterback in Joshua Dobbs from the Cardinals on Tuesday, giving the team an alternative under center if Hall doesn't prove to be NFL ready.