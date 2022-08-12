Coach Kevin O'Connell announced Friday that Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's preseason game against the Raiders.
With Cousins unavailable for the contest, Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond will handle the team's QB duties versus Las Vegas on Sunday, while O'Connell noted that "no matter who starts, they'll both play a ton." Per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, Cousins, who is reportedly dealing with minimal symptoms, could return to the field as early as Tuesday.
