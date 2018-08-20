Vikings' Kobe McCrary: Signs with Vikings
McCrary was signed by the Vikings on Monday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
McCrary isn't expected to push C.J. Ham for the starting fullback job, but the former Gopher rushed for 496 yards and eight touchdowns on 94 carries as a senior in 2017. He'll provide depth in the backfield throughout the remainder of the preseason, but consider McCrary a longshot to make the 53-man roster.
