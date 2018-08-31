Robertson was released by Minnesota.

Robertson played a big role for Southern Miss during his redshirt junior year (he left for the NFL before his senior year), recording 76 receptions for 1,106 yards and 12 touchdowns. The unrestricted free agent is a candidate for the practice squad.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos

    Draft Day Cheat Sheet

    Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...

  • odell-beckham-jr-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...