Vikings' Korey Robertson: Signs with Minnesota

Robertson signed a deal with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent from Southern Mississippi, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Robertson played a big role for Southern Miss during his redshirt junior year, recording 76 receptions for 1,106 yards and 12 touchdowns. He'll compete for a final receiver and special teams spot on Minnesota's roster, which could be a fluid situation.

