Boyd (ribs) will be competing for a roster spot during training camp, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports.

Boyd has been a solid special teams player for the Vikings since the team drafted him in the seventh round of 2019 Draft. He ended the 2021 campaign with an ankle injury, but he appears to be healthy this offseason. Nonetheless, he may have an uphill battle for roster spot to start the 2022 season.