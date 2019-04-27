Vikings' Kris Boyd: Heading to Minnesota
The Vikings selected Boyd in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 217 overall.
Boyd never displayed the type of promise that made him a top-10 cornerback prospect coming out of high school, but he did receive a first-team All-Big 12 nomination following a senior season in which he recorded 67 tackles and 16 pass breakups. A big, physical cornerback Boyd is a willing tackler to the point where some pundits (wrongly) projected the Texas product could become a pseudo-safety in some exotic formations at the NFL level. There's a possibility the Vikings secondary depth chart could look dramatically different by the start of the preseason, but Boyd still figures to be a depth piece in his rookie campaign.
