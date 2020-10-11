site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Kris Boyd: Inactive Sunday night
RotoWire Staff
Oct 11, 2020
Boyd (hamstring) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Boyd initially carried a questionable tag for Sunday's contest, and he'll now be forced to miss a second straight game. The second-year pro will target Oct. 18's game against the Falcons as a tentative return date.
