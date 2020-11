Boyd left Sunday's win over the Packers because of cramps in his lower leg, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The report during the game signaled that Boyd exited with a no-contact knee injury, but this diagnosis is far more favorable. The second-year cornerback should return to practice in full capacity this week, and he'll handle a decent workload Sunday against the Lions if Cameron Dantzler (neck/concussion) and Mark Fields (chest) are ruled out.