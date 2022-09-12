site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Kris Boyd: Limited to special teams
Boyd played 17 snaps, all on special teams, in Sunday's win over Green Bay.
Boyd begins the season as a reserve cornerback but will likely be a key contributor on special teams.
