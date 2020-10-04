site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: vikings-kris-boyd-officially-out-for-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Vikings' Kris Boyd: Officially out for Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Boyd (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Texans, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
Boyd entered the weekend with a doubtful tag but has officially been ruled out. George Iloka, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, will add depth in the secondary for the time being.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read