Vikings' Kris Boyd: Officially questionable
Boyd (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Boyd has been nursing a hamstring issue that caused him to miss last week's victory over the Texans. He practiced in limited fashion all week and is looking like a true game-time decision.
