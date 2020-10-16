site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Kris Boyd: Ruled out again
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Boyd (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
Boyd will miss his third straight contest due to a lingering hamstring injury. The Vikings have a bye Week 7, so Boyd's next opportunity to retake the field will come Nov. 1 against the Packers.
