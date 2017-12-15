Vikings' Kyle Carter: Promoted to Minnesota's roster
The Vikings promoted Carter to the 53-man roster Friday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.
Carter is expected to dress as the No. 2 tight end behind David Morgan for Sunday's game against the Bengals with Kyle Rudolph (ankle) doubtful for the contest and Blake Bell (shoulder) landing on injured reserve. The Penn State product totaled 84 receptions for 963 yards and four touchdowns during his four-year college career, but has yet to make his NFL debut since turning pro in 2016. Don't expect him to see much involvement in the passing game in Week 15.
