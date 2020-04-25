Vikings' Kyle Hinton: Joins Vikings

The Vikings selected Hinton in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 253rd overall.

Hinton served as a three-year starter at left tackle for Washburn, but he projects more comfortably as a guard at the next level. The 6-foot-2, 295-pound lineman will face the difficulty of shifting positions as he fights to earn a roster spot in Minnesota, but he could have upside as a long-term project.