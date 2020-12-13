site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: A rare DNP on Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 13, 2020
Rudolph (foot) is listed as inactive Sunday at Tampa Bay.
A foot injury kept Rudolph off the practice field all week and now will force his first absence since Week 16 of the 2014 season. With Rudolph out of the picture, the
Vikings will lean on Irv Smith and Tyler Conklin at tight end.
