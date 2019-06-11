Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Agrees to four-year extension
Rudolph has agreed to a four-year, $36 million extension with the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
Rudolph and the Vikings have been hammering out the specifics of the extension over the past two months and have finally reached an agreement. Rudolph has spent his entire eight-year career in Minnesota, totaling 386 receptions for 3,787 yards and 41 touchdowns in 112 career games. In 2018, Rudolph was third on the team with 64 receptions for 634 yards and four touchdowns, clearly showing he remains one of the top fantasy tight ends in the game. The Vikings also drafted tight end Irv Smith in the second round of April's draft but it's clearly Rudolph's job for now -- and he won't be going anywhere for quite some time.
