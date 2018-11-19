Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Another quiet game as receiver
Rudolph corralled two of his five targets for 13 yards in the Vikings' 25-20 loss to the Bears on Sunday.
Through quarterback Kirk Cousins is averaging 40.9 attempts per game this season -- an appreciable uptick from the 32.9 the team averaged in 2017 -- Rudolph hasn't benefited from much added volume in the passing game. The tight end is currently on pace for 58 receptions and 579 receiving yards over a 16-game schedule, both of which barely edge out last season's marks in both categories. Perhaps more frustrating for fantasy managers than Rudolph's meager increase in overall involvement is that he's reached the end zone just twice through 10 games after scoring eight times a season ago. Both of his touchdowns came in the first three weeks, though Rudolph's six total red-zone looks over the subsequent seven games suggest he hasn't completely been an afterthought near the goal line.
