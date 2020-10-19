Rudolph corralled three of his four targets for 47 receiving yards during Sunday's 40-23 loss to Atlanta.

The two-time Pro Bowler had averaged 1.4 receptions and 15.2 receiving yards per game heading into Sunday's matchup, but he tore off a 19-yard gain on an early-second quarter reception against Atlanta. Rudolph added another 19-yard catch on Minnesota's final offensive drive of the day, providing the veteran tight end with his highest receiving total since Week 15 of last year. Following the Vikings' Week 7 bye, Rudolph will face a Green Bay defense that just surrendered its first TE touchdown of 2020 during Sunday's loss to Rob Gronkowski and Tampa Bay.