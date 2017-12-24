Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Catches one pass versus Packers

Rudolph caught his only target for a six-yard gain during Saturday's 16-0 win over the Packers.

The Vikings attempted just 25 passes on the day, leaving Rudolph with his fewest targets of the season. He'd scored five touchdowns in a four-game stretch heading into this one, but his team wasn't pressed for points and simply controlled the game via the defense and running attack. This lackluster performance comes at an inopportune time for fantasy owners, who were likely banking on the big tight end finding the end zone once again to pad fantasy scores. He'll look to conclude a solid campaign on a high note next week against the Bears but could find himself held out of the action if playoff positioning has already been determined.