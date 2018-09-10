Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Catches TD in season opener

Rudolph had one reception for an 11-yard touchdown on two targets in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

It was encouraging that Cousin's looked to Rudolph in the red zone. However, it was a little worrisome that Minnesota's other tight ends (David Morgan and Tyler Conklin) equaled his target share. He should get more work in the future, but after one week Cousin's previous strong rapport with tight ends didn't mean a huge target share for Rudolph.